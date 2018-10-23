Zeman to meet Xi for seventh time in China early next month

The Czech president, Miloš Zeman, is to meet the president of China, Xi Jinping, in Shanghai at the start of next month, an official from Mr. Zeman’s office announced on Tuesday. The head of state will be accompanied by four cabinet members and a large delegation of businesspeople.

It will be Mr. Zeman’s fourth visit to China since becoming president and his seventh meeting with Mr. Xi. The two leaders are expected to visit the Czech stand at the China International Import Expo, which begins on November 5.