Zeman to meet with Slovak presidential candidate Šefčovič

Czech President Miloš Zeman is to receive Slovak presidential candidate, Vice-President of the European Commission Maroš Šefčovič at Lany chateau on Sunday.

The news was confirmed by the Czech president’s chancellor, Vratislav Mynář, who told Denik N that the meeting was taking place at the request of Mr. Šefčovič.

The meeting will take place less than a week before the second round of presidential elections in Slovakia in which Šefčovič faces lawyer Zuzana Čaputova.

The president’s spokesman Jiří Ovčáček refused to comment on media speculation that Mr. Zeman would officially support Mr. Šefčovič in the run-off, saying that the Czech president would receive Mrs. Čaputová as well, were she to request a meeting.