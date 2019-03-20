Zeman to meet Putin in Beijing next month

Czech President Miloš Zeman will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin again at the end of next month, Seznam Zprávy reported. The two leaders are expected to hold informal talks while both are in the Chinese capital Beijing. Mr. Zeman will be in China between April 23 and 28 on what will be his fifth visit to the country as Czech head of state.

The Czech president has cultivated warm relations with Moscow and Beijing since his election six years ago.