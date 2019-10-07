Zeman to bestow highest state honour on late Karel Gott next year

President Miloš Zeman says he will give the late Karel Gott the Order of the White Lion, First Class, the country’s highest state honour, in memoriam next year. Mr. Zeman said it would be too soon after his death to bestow it on the singer this year on October 28, when such honours are handed out. The president also said he would present a state honour to his predecessor, Václav Klaus, next month.

Speaking in a radio interview, Mr. Zeman said he was not against state honours being accorded at the funeral of actress and ex-dissident Vlasta Chramostová, who died at the weekend. However, he said Constitutional Court chief Pavel Rychetský, who proposed the tribute, was not entitled to do so and should not neglect his own work.