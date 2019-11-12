Zeman to attend Velvet Revolution celebrations in Bratislava but not Prague

The Czech president, Miloš Zeman, will take part in celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution in Bratislava on Saturday. Mr. Zeman will lay a wreath at a plaque at Comenius University and will also open a new Czech House in the city. However, as previously announced, he will not be attending any events in Prague on Sunday, the actual anniversary of the start of the revolution.

Mr. Zeman’s spokesperson, Jiří Ovčáček, said that on November 17 he would be observing a silent remembrance, which was more valuable than “poetic words”.

Mr. Ovčáček also said that some people had “stolen” the anniversary and would be holding a “hate gathering” in the Czech capital.