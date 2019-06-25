Zeman to attend 2020 events marking 75th anniversary of end of WWII in Moscow

The Czech president, Miloš Zeman, will attend events in Russia next May marking the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. He was invited to the take part by Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose advisor Yuri Ushakov visited the Czech head of state on Monday.

Mr. Zeman participated in celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the end of the war in Moscow in 2015 and has taken part in similar events at the Russian Embassy in Prague.

Russia marks the end of the war on May 9, a day later than Western European countries. The Czechs previously followed the Russian model but later switched to May 8.