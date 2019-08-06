Zeman spokesman Ovčáček to get own TV show

The spokesman of President Miloš Zeman, Jiří Ovčáček, is to get his own television show. The programme, named Jiří Ovčáček’s Talk Show, will begin airing on TV Barrandov in the autumn. The station already hosts a regular interview programme with Mr. Zeman presented by its owner, Jaromír Soukup.

Mr. Ovčáček, who worked for the Communist Party newspaper Hálo noviny, has been with Mr. Zeman since 2013. He is known for making inflammatory comments on Twitter, saying his main account is private despite the fact it is named Presidential Spokesperson.