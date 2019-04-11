Zeman signs GDPR-related privacy protection rules into law

Czech President Miloš Zeman has signed into law new privacy protection rules following up the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and a series of some 40 related amendments.

The lower house of Parliament passed the rules again in mid-March, accepting the Senate's objections to sanctions that regions and municipalities would face for violations. These were deleted from the final version.

MPs originally wanted to lower the maximum fine for small municipalities to 15,000 crowns. In general, the Office for the Personal Data Protection (ÚOOÚ) can impose a fine of up to 10 million crowns for violating privacy protection rules.