Zeman says Trump meeting is unlikely

The Czech president, Miloš Zeman, says he is unlikely to get a meeting with Donald Trump. He made the comment in a radio interview and cited the US ambassador to Prague, Stephen B. King. Mr. Trump said that like the US president he was regarded as a “Russian agent”. What’s more, some of his views do not chime with those of current American policy, the Czech head of state said.
Not long after Mr. Trump was elected, Mr. Zeman, one of the few European leaders to publicly back him, said he had invited him to the White House.
