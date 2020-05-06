Zeman: Russian response excessive but Prague politicians’ actions stupid

President Miloš Zeman says Russian agencies’ efforts to take legal action against Prague politicians over divisive statues constitute an excessive response. But speaking on Czech Radio he said the situation had been provoked by the stupidity of insignificant local politicians, adding that he doubted there were serious reasons three mayors needed police protection.

Mr. Zeman was referring to the removal of a monument to Red Army commander Ivan Konev in Prague 6 and the construction of one to the Vlasov army on the outskirts of the city. The mayors of the two areas in question and the mayor of Prague are under police guard due to fears for their safety.