Zeman reject Senate chair’s deputy for foreign policy meeting

There will be no representative of the Senate at a planned meeting of President Miloš Zeman and senior state officials to discuss foreign policy on Wednesday. Senate speaker Milan Štěch is abroad and unable to attend and the Office of the President has rejected his proposed deputy, Miluše Horská.

Mr. Štěch said turning down Ms. Horská was unfortunate, a mistake and reflected President Zeman’s less than friendly relations with the upper chamber.