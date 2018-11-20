Zeman reasserts backing for Babiš ahead of no-confidence vote

President Miloš Zeman has told Prime Minister Andrej Babiš that he will task him with forming a new government if his current one loses a no-confidence vote on Friday. The two men held talks at the president’s Lány residence on Monday evening.

Mr. Zeman had already said he would continue to back the prime minister last week, when the latter became embroiled in a scandal surrounding his son. Andrej Babiš Jr. says his father wanted him to disappear when he was being investigated on charges of wrongly acquiring EU subsidies.

Mr. Babiš denies that his son was forcibly sent to Crimea and asserts that he is mentally ill. He said on Monday there was no reason for the opposition-tabled no-confidence vote, which his minority cabinet, backed on key votes by the Communists, is expected to survive.