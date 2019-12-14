Zeman proposes ex-minister Válková for ombudsman post

President Miloš Zeman has proposed former minister of justice and current government commissioner for human rights Helena Válková for the post of the Czech Republic’s ombudsman. The head of state made the recommendation in a letter to MPs. Mr. Zeman wrote that he had wished to also propose a second nominee but they rejected the idea.

The current holder of the ombudsman’s post, former dissident Anna Šabatová, steps down in February when her six year term ends.

Opposition politicians have rejected Ms. Válková as a potential ombudswoman. The leaders of TOP 09 and the Pirates pointed to her membership of the Communist Party prior to 1989 while the head of the Civic Democrats said it would be a “jobs for the boys” type appointment.