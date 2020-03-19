Zeman pardons two prisoners to reach 14 in seven years

President Miloš Zeman granted two pardons on Thursday. One was to a man who was serving a jail term for failing to pay alimony and saved somebody’s life by providing first aid. The other was to a man in prison for obstructing the execution of an official decision and making threats while intoxicated who now has severe heart problems.

The head of state has now granted 14 pardons during seven years in office. Before his initial election Mr. Zeman pledged to only use that presidential power for a limited number of humanitarian reasons.