Zeman opens Czech-Chinese Business Forum in Shanghai

The Czech president, Miloš Zeman, opened the Czech-Chinese Business Forum in Shanghai on Tuesday. In an opening address, he called on entrepreneurs to show courage, which he said was key to winning trade deals.
Mr. Zeman highlighted a 20-percent rise in Czech exports to China and 20-percent growth in the number of Chinese tourists visiting the Czech Republic in the last year.
It is the Czech president’s fourth visit to China since 2014, reflecting his drive to boost ties with the world’s most populous state.
