Zeman not to attend events marking anniversary of Velvet Revolution

Czech President Miloš Zeman is not planning to take part in events commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution, which marked the end of the communist regime in Czechoslovakia.

In an interview for the website Blesk, the Czech head of state said he would remember the events of November 1989 alone at home. He also said most people who would attend the events had not taken part in them 30 years ago.

Last year, angry protestors at Národní Street threw away the flowers laid to the monument at Prague’s Národní Street by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and the populist politician Tomio Okamura, as well as the wreath sent by the president.