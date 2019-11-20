Broadcast Archive

Zeman: NATO should focus primarily on combating international terrorism

Tom McEnchroe
20-11-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation should focus on fighting international terrorism, the main, if not only, enemy of civilised states, Czech President Miloš Zeman said at a meeting of Czech heads of military command on Wednesday. He and Defence Minister Lubomír Metnar also said they were against a withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The Czech president also mentioned the recent remark by his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, who said in a recent interview with the Economist magazine that NATO was in a state of clinical death. Mr. Zeman said that “if NATO is not to be in a state of clinical death, it should become more offensive and realise what its real role in the current world is.”

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 