Zeman is trying to create a presidential system, says author of constitutional complaint

Czech President Miloš Zeman is trying to establish a presidential or semi-presidential system, Senator Václav Láska said in the Chamber of Deputies on Thursday. Mr. Láska, who is the author of a constitutional complaint currently being discussed in the lower house, said that Mr. Zeman is intent on making the government responsible to him rather than the Chamber of Deputies and that it is this motive that connects all of the points raised against his behaviour in the complaint.

The complaint narrowly passed through the Senate in July, but is unlikely to get through the lower house where it needs 120 votes out of 200 to pass. The two rulling parties, ANO and the Social Democrats, as well as the Communists and the Freedom and Direct Democracy party, have said that they will not support the complaint.