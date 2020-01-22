Zeman grants twelfth presidential pardon

Miloš Zeman has granted his twelfth presidential pardon since being appointed in 2013, his spokesman Jiří Ovčáček told the Czech News Agency on Wednesday. The recipient of the pardon is a man charged with property crime and robbery and is a repeat offender who suffers from cancer.

Prior to his election President Zeman said he would only grant pardons in very exceptional cases and transferred the power to conduct clemency reviews to the minister of justice.