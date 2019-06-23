Zeman expresses support for Babiš over demonstrations

President Miloš Zeman expressed support for Prime Minister Andrej Babiš “in this complicated time” over a series of protests the latter has faced recently, Mr. Babiš said after a meeting with the head of state on Saturday night. The pair also discussed issues surrounding the European Union and the Czech state budget.

While they had been expected to talk about the situation surround the arts minister’s post, Mr. Zeman had only said he would meet the Social Democrats’ choice for the job, Michal Šmarda, next week, the prime minister said.

Antonín Staněk of the Social Democrats said he would step down as culture minister by the end of May. However, Mr. Zeman refused to accept his resignation and the Social Democrats later called on ANO leader Babiš to dismiss him and resolve the situation by the end of this month.