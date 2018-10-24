Zeman endorses state budget ahead of vote

24-10-2018
President Miloš Zeman has endorsed the draft state budget but expressed some reservations, calling out "unnecessary expenditures", chief among them for promoting renewable energy resources.

Zeman’s comments came in a speech before a vote at the lower house of Parliament on the draft budget, which proposes a deficit of 40 billion crowns for both this year and in 2019.

Opposition parties have criticised the ANO-Social Democrat coalition government for promoting deficit spending during a time of economic growth.

