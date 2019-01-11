Zeman: China will retaliate over Huawei security warnings

President Miloš Zeman says China will retaliate against security warnings issued by the Czech authorities concerning the use of Huawei technology. He said in a TV interview on Thursday that some members of the government had information to that effect. Mr. Zeman said investments by carmaker Škoda Auto were at risk, as were an agreement between the company PPF and Huawei to create a 5G network in the Czech Republic and a plan by the Chinese firm to build digital technology in this country.

Before Christmas the Czech cyber security agency warned of the dangers of using products made by Huawei and ZTE. This was followed by a public spat between the Czech prime minister and the Chinese ambassador to Prague.

This week 160 key Czech organisations were ordered to review their vulnerability to attack if they used technology produced by the Chinese companies.