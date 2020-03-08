Broadcast Archive

Zeman celebrating seven years as Czech head of state

Ian Willoughby
08-03-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Czech president, Miloš Zeman, is celebrating seven years in office on Sunday. Several hundred people are expected to attend a concert marking that landmark at Prague Castle’s Riding School entitled My Seventh Year with You. The show will take the form of a tribute to the late pop singer Karel Gott.

Mr. Zeman’s first term five-year term as head of state began on March 8, 2013.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 