Zeman celebrating seven years as Czech head of state

The Czech president, Miloš Zeman, is celebrating seven years in office on Sunday. Several hundred people are expected to attend a concert marking that landmark at Prague Castle’s Riding School entitled My Seventh Year with You. The show will take the form of a tribute to the late pop singer Karel Gott.
Mr. Zeman’s first term five-year term as head of state began on March 8, 2013.
