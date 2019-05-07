Zeman calls those who accuse him of being Putin agent “absolute idiots”

President Miloš Zeman says Czech or other European politicians who regard him as an agent of Russia’s Vladimir Putin are “absolute idiots”. Speaking in an interview with Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency, Mr Zeman said he had also been accused of being an agent of China and Israel but was in fact an agent of the Czech Republic.

The Czech head of state said that the European Union lacked a strong leader, by contrast with the US, Russia and China.

Mr. Zeman said he had nothing against a Russian company winning a tender to construct new units at the Czech Republic’s Dukovany nuclear power plant.