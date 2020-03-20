Zeman calls on Czechs to neither make light of coronavirus nor succumb to fear

President Miloš Zeman has called on Czech citizens to be brave in the face of the coronavirus crisis. In an address broadcast on Thursday evening, his first such appearance since the initial cases of infection were reported in the Czech Republic at the start of the month, the head of state said people should neither treat the virus lightly nor succumb to fear.
Mr. Zeman also thanked China for the supply of medical materials and called on the opposition to support government measures while the state of emergency continues.
The speech was broadcast only on commercial channel Prima. The president’s team refused to allow it to be shown simultaneously on public broadcaster Czech Television, as happens with his Christmas addresses.
