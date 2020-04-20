Zeman: Borders should be closed for year

President Milos Zeman says that the Czech Republic’s borders should be shut for one year. Speaking in a radio interview on Sunday evening, the head of state recommended that instead of travelling abroad Czechs should savour the beauties of their country’s landscape, adding that he himself would spend the summer in the Vysočina Region.

The minister of health, Adam Vojtěch, said on Saturday that the kind of international travel familiar from before the coronavirus crisis would not be an option for Czechs this summer.