Zeman: BIS report contains no evidence on Russian or Chinese spies

The Czech president, Miloš Zeman, says an annual report by the Czech Republic’s counterintelligence service, BIS, does not contain any evidence on concrete Russian or Chinese spies in the country. Speaking on TV Barrandov on Thursday evening, Mr. Zeman described the BIS report as “blather”.

The counterintelligence service’s study for 2017 said Russian and Chinese spies were spreading disinformation with a view to influnecing public opinion and engaging in economic espionage. It also highlighted the relatively high number of staff at Prague’s Russian Embassy.

The president also said BIS had failed to uncover any Islamic terrorists on Czech territory even though the police’s national organised crime unit and others had asserted their existence.