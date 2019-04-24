Zeman begins on sixth visit to China as president

The Czech president, Miloš Zeman, sets off on a working visit to China on Wednesday. He is due to hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping as well as leading representatives of Huawei, Bank of China and CITIC. The Czech authorities have identified Huawei products as a security threat but Mr. Zeman says there is no proof of that. His delegation includes Czech stars Jaromír Jágr and Pavel Nedvěd, who should cement closer sporting ties with China, and the financier Pavel Tykač.

The Czech head of state has put great store in improving ties with the world’s most populous state and this is his sixth visit to the country since taking office.