Zeman begins four-day state visit to Israel

The Czech president, Miloš Zeman, begins a four-day state visit to Israel on Sunday. While in the country Mr. Zeman will become the first Czech statesman to speak at a session of the Knesset. He will also open a Czech House in Jerusalem housing a Czech Centre and the offices of CzechTrade, CzechInvest and CzechTourism. Mr. Zeman says he regards that move as a precursor to transferring the Czech Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, an idea to which the Czech government has not given its backing.

The Czech head of state will meet his Israeli counterpart, Reuven Rivlin, and the country’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Mr. Zeman will be accompanied by around 70 Czech business people and representatives of scientific institutions.