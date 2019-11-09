Zeman attends events marking 30th anniversary of fall of Berlin Wall

The Czech president, Miloš Zeman, was among a number of international leaders to visit Berlin on Saturday for events marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. Mr. Zeman and the heads of the three other Visegrad Four states attended a gathering in the city held at a monument to the contribution that the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary made to the fall of the Berlin Wall.
Their German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, said that without the courage of the Poles, Hungarians, Czechs and Slovaks peaceful revolutions in Eastern Europe, or the reunification of Germany, would not have been possible.
In her address Chancellor Angela Merkel quoted Václav Havel and said that no wall that divided people was high enough or long enough not to be destroyed in the end.
Mr. Zeman then returned to the Czech Republic. The country’s minister of foreign affairs, Tomáš Petříček, was due to attend celebrations in the German capital in the evening.
