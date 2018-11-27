Zeman and Netanyahu open Czech House in Jerusalem

Czech President Miloš Zeman and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have officially opened a new Czech House in Jerusalem. The facility will be home to a Czech Centre and CzechTrade, CzechInvest and CzechTourism offices.
Mr. Netanyahu said at Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony that Israel had no better friend in the Eastern Hemisphere than the Czech Republic. For his part, Mr. Zeman said he firmly believed that on his next visit to the country he would open a Czech Embassy in Jerusalem.
The Czech head of state advocates moving the Czech Embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv. The switch is not currently planned by the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
