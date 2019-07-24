Zeman and Babiš to discuss arts minister situation Wednesday

President Miloš Zeman and Prime Minister Andrej Babiš are due to hold talks at the former’s Lány residence on Wednesday afternoon. The meeting will focus on the situation surrounding the successor to arts minister Antonín Staněk.

After initial reluctance Mr. Zeman is due to accept the resignation of the Social Democrat politician by the end of July. However, he is opposed to the Social Democrats’ choice of replacement, Michal Šmarda, leading the party to threaten to quit the government.

ANO leader Babiš is expected to give a press briefing after the meeting, not long after 6 pm.