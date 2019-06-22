Zeman and Babiš to discuss arts minister situation

President Miloš Zeman and Prime Minister Andrej Babiš are due to discuss the situation surrounding the minister of culture in a meeting at the president’s Lány residence on Saturday evening.

Antonín Staněk of junior coalition partners the Social Democrats said he would step down as arts chief by the end of May. However, Mr. Zeman refused to accept his resignation and the Social Democrats later called on ANO leader Babiš to dismiss him and resolve the situation by the end of June.

The president has said he will hold talks with the Social Democrats’ new choice for the post, Michal Šmarda, next week.