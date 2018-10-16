Zeman and Babiš set for centenary anniversary TV discussion

President Miloš Zeman and Prime Minister Andrej Babiš are to take part in a special Czech Television discussion on the centenary of the foundation of Czechoslovakia on 28 October, the news website lidovky.cz reported. The two men will talk about key moments in Czechoslovak history, a spokesperson for Czech Television said.

The programme will be pre-recorded without an audience at Prague Castle and will be presented by Czech TV journalist Světlana Witowská.