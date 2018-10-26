Zdeněk Hřib to be new mayor of Prague

Prague leader of the Pirate Party Zdeněk Hřib is to be the new mayor of Prague, under a coalition agreement reached on Thursday. His coalition partners, Jan Čižinský from the civic movement Praha sobě and Jiří Pospíšil of the Allied Forces for Prague (comprising of TOP 09, Christian Democrats and Mayors and Independents) will remain in their former posts - Čižinský is mayor of Prague 7 and Pospíšil an MEP in the European Parliament.

The Civic Democrats, despite winning the communal elections, will go into the opposition, as will the ANO party.

Mr. Hřib, who is 37, is a doctor and head of the health NGO InAverz. He has no previous involvement in politics.