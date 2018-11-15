Zdeněk Hřib officially elected Prague Mayor

Zdeněk Hřib of the Pirate Party has been officially elected Prague mayor, receiving 39 out of 65 votes at the first meeting of the new municipal council on Thursday.

The 37-year-old politician was supported by the three coalition partners, the Pirate Party, the independent movement Praha Sobě and the Joint Forces of Prague, made up of TOP09 party, the Party of Mayors and Independents and the Christian Democrats. The opposition ANO and Civic Democrat deputies voted against him.