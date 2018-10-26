Zdeněk Hřib elected Mayor of Prague

Prague leader of the Pirate Party Zdeněk Hřib was elected as the new mayor of Prague. His coalition partners, Jan Čižinský from the civic movement Praha sobě and Jiří Pospíšil of the Allied Forces for Prague (comprising of remain members of city hall but will return to their other jobs - Čižinský as mayor of Prague 7 and Pospíšil to the European Parliament.

Three deputy mayors were also elected on Thursday: Adam Scheinherr and Pavel Vyhnánek from Praha sobě and Petr Hlaváček and Petr Hlubuček from the Allied Forces for Prague. The Civic Democrats, despite winning the communal elections, will form an opposition with ANO, which led the previous government.

Mr. Hřib, who is 37, is a doctor and head of the health NGO InAverz. He has no previous involvement in politics.