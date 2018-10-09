Youths who set alight historic church sentenced

The regional court in Olomouc has convicted three young men of arson for setting on fire a historic wooden church in the town of Guty, Silesia last summer.

The youths were sentenced to nine, eight and three and a half years in prison, with the lowest sentence served to the young man who committed the crime just before coming of age. All three have appealed the verdict.

The Roman Catholic house of prayer dating back to 1563 was one of the best preserved wooden churches in the country with priceless interiors and paintings from the first half of the 16th century. It was completely destroyed by the fire.