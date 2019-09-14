Young generation not happy with political situation, housing accessibility and climate change

A poll targeting young people born after the fall of communism in 1989, suggests that they are not happy with the political situation and housing accessibility, while placing great emphasis on the environment and EU membership.

Respondents in the under 30 age group stressed the importance of being able to travel freely and expressed concern with regard to climate change.

Fifty-five percent of them consider housing accessibility to be problematic. Only 10 percent are happy with the political situation. Compared to the older generation, they are also more tolerant of immigrants.

The poll, conducted by the Median agency in cooperation with Charles University, was undertaken in connection with the upcoming 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution and the return of democracy to the Czech Republic.