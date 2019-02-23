Young Czech women surpass men in education, according to data released by the Czech Statistics Office.
Over 40 percent of young women have a university degree, which is 13 percent more than their male contemporaries.
More women than men also speak two or more foreign languages, according to a survey conducted between 2010 and 2017.
Although an increasing number of women are overqualified for their jobs, they make on average 25 percent less than men.
Banned 1954 documentary on Tibet returns to cinemas
Prague to finish reconstructing Kafka’s house in May
Underwater remains of Prague’s first bridge explored by researchers
EU space programme set for major expansion in Prague
David Černý’s CyberDog: an (educational) ‘nuts and bolt’ tour of Europe’s first robotic wine bar