Young Czech women surpass men in education, according to data released by the Czech Statistics Office.

Over 40 percent of young women have a university degree, which is 13 percent more than their male contemporaries.

More women than men also speak two or more foreign languages, according to a survey conducted between 2010 and 2017.

Although an increasing number of women are overqualified for their jobs, they make on average 25 percent less than men.