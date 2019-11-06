Year-on-year industrial production slowing down, analysts fear impact of German recession

Czech Industrial production experienced a 4.9 percent year-on-year growth in September, compared to a 3.8 percent fall in August, the Czech Statistics Office announced on Wednesday. The growth was mainly thanks to an increase in car exports. However, after working days adjustments, industrial production actually went down by 0.6 percent in year-on-year terms.

Analysts questioned by Czech Television say that domestic industry is actually stagnating as a result of the possible recession in Germany. Nevertheless, some believe that the calming of geopolitical trade tensions could help Germany bounce back and give Czechia the opportunity to slip through its neighbour’s time of troubles unharmed.