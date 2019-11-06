Year-on-year industrial production slowing down, analysts fear impact of German recession

Czech Industrial production experienced a 4.9 percent year-on-year growth in September, compared to a 3.8 percent fall in August, the Czech Statistics Office announced on Wednesday. The growth was mainly thanks to an increase in car exports. However, after working days adjustments, industrial production actually went down by 0.6 percent in year-on-year terms.
Analysts questioned by Czech Television say that domestic industry is actually stagnating as a result of the possible recession in Germany. Nevertheless, some believe that the calming of geopolitical trade tensions could help Germany bounce back and give Czechia the opportunity to slip through its neighbour’s time of troubles unharmed.
Olga Lomová: Western misconceptions could let China export much of its system and ultimately contribute to our enslavement
Hitler no ‘gentleman’, but court rules Czech state need not apologize for president’s claim Ferdinand Peroutka said so
Bertha von Suttner – Prague-born peace campaigner whose ideas on cooperation and disarmament continue to have lasting effect
Cool new spaces aim to keep Prague embankments lively all year round
Communist party official shocks nation ahead of freedom celebrations
Iconic Czech brands that survived competition from the West after the fall of communism
Cold War “king of Šumava” story brought to life in new film by Irish director
Prague’s UNESCO status questioned but authorities play down concerns