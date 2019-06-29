Year-on-year decrease in drug overdoses registered in Czech Republic

The amount of drug overdoses in the Czech Republic has experienced a year-on-year decrease, according to the country's Institute of Health Information and Statistics. The Czech Republic is also the EU member state with the lowest rate of overdoses resulting in death. Statisticans registered 89 deaths, around a quarter of which were the results of suicides caused by pill overdose. Other major causes of overdose deaths in the country are through the use of methamphetamine and opioid drugs.