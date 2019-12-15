WWII vet Boček presents first Moral Authority prize

The last surviving pilot from the RAF’s WWII Czechoslovak squadrons, Emil Boček, presented the Moral Authority prize to nine people from the Czech Republic and Slovakia on Saturday evening, Czech Television reported. The awards were handed out for the first time during a Christmas concert organised by World War II veterans.

Among the recipients were the head of the Czech Roman Catholic Church, Cardinal Dominik Duka, the director of Prague’s Central Military Hospital, Miroslav Zavoral, and the supreme state attorney, Lenka Bradáčová.

Emil Boček, who is 96, also handed out another honour, the Emil Boček Memorial Medal. It was received by active soldiers and police officers and the ministers of interior and defence, Jan Hamáček and Lubomír Metnar.