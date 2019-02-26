WWII pilot Emil Boček to receive highest state honour

War veteran Emil Boček is due to receive the Order of the White Lion, first class, on October 28, the anniversary of the foundation of Czechoslovakia. A pilot with the RAF during World War II, he previously received a lower level of the high state honour. President Miloš Zeman informed Mr. Boček of the fresh accolade at a celebration of his 96th birthday on Monday.

The head of state has also called on the minister of defence to promote the aviator to the highest rank in the Czech Army, general, suggesting commemorations of the end of WWII in May as a suitable date.