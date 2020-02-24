WWII-era bomb found in Moravian town Kuřim, hundreds evacuated

More than 300 people were evacuated from the Moravian town of Kuřim on Monday morning following the discovery the night before of an unexploded 50kg bomb dropped during World War II.
Specialists dug up the unexploded bomb on Monday morning and evacuated buildings along the route of its transport to a special site to be detonated. It was discovered by a man equipped with a metal detector.
