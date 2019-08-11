WTA semi-final: Czech qualifier Marie Bouzková loses to Serena Williams

Czech tennis player Marie Bouzková lost to American star Serena Williams in the semi-finals of the WTA tournament in Toronto on Saturday by a score of 6-1, 3-6, 3-6.

Ahead of the match, Bouzková, a 21-year-old qualifier ranked 91st in the world, had gone six matches without dropping a set.

She said it was a dream come true to take on Williams, seeded 8th in the tournament.

Bouzková broke the American three times to take the first set in less than half an hour. But Williams rallied in the second set, slashing her unforced errors and won the last four games to force the decider.