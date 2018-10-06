Writer Jiří Hájíček rejects National Literature Prize

Novelist Jiří Hájíček has informed the Ministry of Culture that he will not accept the National Literature Prize because some jury members had quit after the parliamentary elections and so the award cannot be considered apolitical.

Hájicek, who began his literary career as a poet, has written six books and numerous short stories, many set in the countryside and written in a literary style he has described as a blend of suggestive narration and Slavonic melancholy.

He won the 2006 Magnesia Litera prize for prose with his novel Selský baroko (Rustic Baroque). Hájicek's short story Lvíčata (Lion Cubs) was published in the Best European Fiction anthology in 2017.