Writer and ex-political prisoner Jiří Stránský dies at 87

The writer Jiří Stránský died on Wednesday at the age of 87. Mr. Stránský spent almost a decade in Communist labour camps as a political prisoner after being found guilty of “treason” in the hard-line 1950s. He put those experiences into his writings, some of which he also adapted for the screen.
In the 1990s Jiří Stránský became president of the Czech PEN Club. He was also a life-long devotee of the scouting movement and shared his experiences in talks with young people.
Czechs set to go beyond EU proposals on ‘dual quality’ foods, products with outright ban
Anti-Babiš protests reach fresh heights – but what real impact can they have?
Euro elections: ANO wins despite anti-Babiš protests, opposition gains, Social Dems lose big
Some like it hot – Czechs lose thousands of crowns every year by overheating their apartments
Lipník nad Bečvou – Where Game of Thrones got its ships