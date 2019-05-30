Writer and ex-political prisoner Jiří Stránský dies at 87

The writer Jiří Stránský died on Wednesday at the age of 87. Mr. Stránský spent almost a decade in Communist labour camps as a political prisoner after being found guilty of “treason” in the hard-line 1950s. He put those experiences into his writings, some of which he also adapted for the screen.

In the 1990s Jiří Stránský became president of the Czech PEN Club. He was also a life-long devotee of the scouting movement and shared his experiences in talks with young people.