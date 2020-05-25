Writer and dissident Zdena Tominová dies at 79

The writer and one-time spokesperson for Charter 77 Zdena Tominová has died at the age of 79. Her philosopher husband Julius Tomin organised underground seminars in Prague and the family faced such pressure from the authorities in communist Czechoslovakia that in 1980 they moved to the United Kingdom, where one of Tominová’s activities was working for the BBC.

She drew on her family’s experiences in their native country in the writing of Enemies of the State, a film released in the UK in the early 1980s.