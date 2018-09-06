Wreck of helicopter removed after deadly crash

Fire officers in Plzeň have removed the wreck of a helicopter that crashed onto a factory building on Wednesday. Three men and one woman on board the aircraft were killed. The wreck was partly caught by the roof of the hall and partly landed inside the structure, which was unused.
The victims are reported to have included one Czech and three people from Thailand. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Barbara Winton: None of us understood the implications of what my father had done until we began to meet the children
With poll placing them second on 15%, what are Pirates doing right?
Koláče: delicious, ornamental pies that warm the heart and stomach
Major exhibition on totalitarianism to open under Prague metronome in October
Prague 1 fights back against Airbnb-type services