Wreck of helicopter removed after deadly crash

Ian Willoughby
06-09-2018
Fire officers in Plzeň have removed the wreck of a helicopter that crashed onto a factory building on Wednesday. Three men and one woman on board the aircraft were killed. The wreck was partly caught by the roof of the hall and partly landed inside the structure, which was unused.

The victims are reported to have included one Czech and three people from Thailand. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

